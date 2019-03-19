Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
High profile arrest led Alabama police to genealogy testing
U.S./World

High profile arrest led Alabama police to genealogy testing

Associated Press
Associated Press | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 8:01 a.m
This Saturday, March 16, 2019 booking photo provided by the Dale County Sheriff’s Office, shows Coley McCraney. Al.com reported McCraney, of Dothan, was arrested Saturday and charged with rape and capital murder in the 1999 deaths of 17-year-olds Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley. Ozark police and Dale County sheriff’s officials are scheduled to hold a press conference about the case on Monday, March 18. Authorities in Alabama said a DNA match found through a genealogy website led to to the arrest.
This combination of images from a 1999 flyer released by the Ozark (Ala.) Police Department, shows J.B. Beasley, left, and Tracie Hawlett, who were both murdered in July 1999. Alabama authorities say a DNA match found through a genealogy website has led to an arrest in the killings of the two teen girls nearly 20 years ago. Coley McCraney, of Dothan, was arrested Saturday, March 16, 2019, on rape and capital murder charges in the deaths of Hawlett and Beasley, according to Dale County jail records.
Ozark (Ala.) Police Chief Marlos Walker comments during a press conference Monday, March 18, 2019 announcing the arrest of Coley McCraney of nearby Dothan for the 1999 slayings of Dothan teens J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett. McCraney was arrested Friday and is held in the Dale County Jail with no bond.
This 1999 flyer released by the Ozark (Ala.) Police Department, shows J.B. Beasley, left, Tracie Hawlett, who were both murdered in July 1999. Alabama authorities say a DNA match found through a genealogy website has led to an arrest in the killings of the two teenage girls nearly 20 years ago. Al.com reports Coley McCraney, of Dothan, was arrested Saturday, March 16, 2019, on rape and capital murder charges in the 1999 deaths of Hawlett and Beasley.

OZARK, Ala. — A truck-driving preacher accused of killing two teenage girls from Alabama nearly 20 years ago was found with the same genealogy database techniques used to apprehend the suspected “Golden State Killer” last year.

Law enforcement interest in using genetic genealogy to crack cold cases has ballooned since the high-profile arrest of a suspect in the California serial killings, who was found by running crime scene DNA through a genealogy database, said CeCe Moore, chief genetic genealogist with Parabon NanoLabs. The same company did the searches in the Alabama case.

Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley, both 17, disappeared after setting off for a party in southeastern Alabama on July 31, 1999. Their bodies were found the next day in the trunk of Beasley’s black Mazda along a road in Ozark, a city of 19,000 people about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southeast of Montgomery. Each had been shot in the head.

The case sat unsolved for nearly two decades, until the Golden State killer arrest .

Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker, who said he always believed the case could be solved, said “let’s try that.”

Police arrested Coley McCraney, 45, of Dothan, on Friday after the Alabama crime scene sample was analyzed and uploaded to GEDMatch, a public genetic database repository where more than a million people have uploaded profiles from at-home ancestry kits.

“We are looking for second, third, fourth cousins and then we reverse engineer the family tree based on the people who are sharing DNA with that crime scene sample,” Moore said.

The police chief said the genetic genealogy work identified a family — which means at least one of McCraney’s relatives had uploaded information — and kinship testing narrowed the potential suspects to a single person. The police chief said they obtained DNA from McCraney — he did not say how — and the state crime lab matched it to the DNA from the 1999 crime scene.

Moore said the company is now fielding calls for help in decades-old cases as interest grows in this technique. Since May, the company has helped provide law enforcement with identifications in 43 cases, she said.

She said genetic genealogy can help provide answers for families who have seen their loved one’ murders go unsolved for years. “The fact that we can finally provide those is just incredibly important,” Moore said.

While investigators seeking new leads in cold cases are intrigued, others see red flags.

“There are huge privacy concerns,” said Jennifer Friedman, a public defender in Los Angeles who has been involved in cases involving DNA since the late 1980s. She said there are multiple problems with tying people to crimes using family genetic information, including the fact that most people probably wouldn’t want a relative arrested based on their DNA sample.

Moore said she only uses a database where people have uploaded their information and are told it can be used this way. She said only a small fraction of the estimated 23 million people who have taken a consumer DNA ancestry test are in GEDMatch.

David Harrison, McCraney’s lawyer, said he’s an outstanding member of the community and a married man with children and grandchildren. He’s been a truck driver and had his own church where he preached as recently as three weeks ago, Harrison said.

At the press conference announcing the arrest, Carol Roberts wore a brooch over her heart with a photograph of her daughter Tracie Hawlett, showing her youthful smile frozen forever in time. She had grown to doubt the case would ever be solved as the years slipped by.

“We’ve been through pure hell the last 20 years,” said Mike Roberts, Hawlett’s stepfather. “DNA don’t lie,” he said.

Tracie had planned since she was a little girl to become a doctor, her mother said. She would have turned 37 this month.

In their last conversation, the night she disappeared, Tracie asked if her friend could sleep over and go to church the next day.

“Last words out of her lips were, ‘Mama, I love you.’ Last words out of my mouth to her were, ‘I love you.’”

