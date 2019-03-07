Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Holocaust survivor says teens in swastika photo apologized | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Holocaust survivor says teens in swastika photo apologized

Associated Press
Associated Press | Thursday, March 7, 2019 8:29 p.m
851279_web1_851279-92f2ddc5de994bb78f5641bbe5eb26ba
AP
Eva Schloss, center, the stepsister of Anne Frank and a Holocaust survivor, listens to Charlene Metoyer, a board member of the Newport-Mesa Unified School District during a news conference Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Newport Beach, Calif. Schloss has met with Southern California high school students who were photographed giving Nazi salutes around a swastika formed by drinking cups at a party. Schloss says the students apologized for their behavior and indicated they didn’t realize what it really meant.
851279_web1_851279-69b0f2a54e4d48a9b781094fc4d0d80b
AP
851279_web1_851279-eb44d6e42efd4fa18bb8b7dfab93b1f5
AP
Joined by Newport Harbor High School Principal Sean Boulton, left, Eva Schloss, the stepsister of Anne Frank and a Holocaust survivor, talks to reporters during a news conference Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Newport Beach, Calif. Schloss met Thursday with Southern California high school students who were photographed giving Nazi salutes around a swastika formed by drinking cups at a party. Schloss said the students apologized for their behavior and indicated they didn’t realize what it really meant.

About an hour ago

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — The high school party took an ugly turn. Drink cups were used to form a crude swastika. Nazi salutes flashed. Cameras clicked.

What appears to have been a woefully misguided attempt at humor turned into a national embarrassment for the Southern California city of Newport Beach, leaving behind outrage, disbelief and finally, hope for change.

On Thursday, the stepsister of Anne Frank visited privately with students who attended the party and described an emotional meeting in which she recounted her experiences at the Auschwitz death camp.

When she was freed at 16, Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss, now 89, was left with only her mother. The rest of her family perished.

When the students saluted the swastika at the party last weekend, “they didn’t realize what it really meant,” she said. “They just thought it was a joke.”

They apologized profusely during the meeting, which also included parents, community members and student leaders from Newport Harbor High School.

Schloss said she hoped there would be more education about the Holocaust and a war now 75 years in the past. The photo was a reminder that the warning of the Holocaust — never forget — sometimes is.

The students “don’t realize what those signs really mean to victims who have gone through this period,” she said.

She expressed confidence that the students “have learned a lesson for life.”

The photo shocked the wealthy seaside enclave known for its beaches and placid streets dotted with palms. Hundreds of people came to a meeting at the school Monday to express outrage.

“I thought it was horrible what they did,” Alan Ramirez, a 15-year-old sophomore at Newport Harbor, said Thursday.

He said he was disappointed because the photo gave the school a bad image, but he did not think any of those involved were actually embracing Nazism or intending to vilify Jewish people. Rather, he said, they were “caught in the moment, going with the crowd.”

A mother of two students who attend Newport Harbor said she and her children were appalled by the photo, and most of the student body felt the same way.

“The majority of these kids were blown away by this,” Kathy Mader said as she picked up her sons.

Mader said she and her children were thankful it was discussed at school.

“I have to hope it was just stupidity,” she said.

School Principal Sean Boulton declined to discuss the actions of specific students but said “society as a whole has normalized hate language and hate speech.”

“They got caught up in a larger national issue,” he said.

Like Frank, the world-famous Jewish diarist who died in the Holocaust, Schloss and her family went into hiding in Amsterdam during World War II but were betrayed. They were sent to the Auschwitz death camp. She was eventually liberated by the Russian army in 1945.

Schloss, whose mother married Frank’s father, Otto Frank, in 1953, has told her story in talks to schoolchildren and in books including “Eva’s Story: A Survivor’s Tale by the Stepsister of Anne Frank.”

Frank was born in Germany and fled to the Netherlands with her family as Adolf Hitler rose to power.

After Germany invaded the Netherlands, her father created a secret living space where she kept her now-famous diary for two years before being discovered. Frank died in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp at age 15.

Categories: News | World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.