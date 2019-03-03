Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
House Judiciary committee to request Trump-related documents

Associated Press
Associated Press | Sunday, March 3, 2019 10:15 a.m
In this Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 file photo, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., questions Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker as he appears before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Emboldened by their new majority, Democrats are undertaking several broad new investigations into President Donald Trump and setting the stage for a post-Robert Mueller world. Nadler has helped lead the charge to pressure the Justice Department to release the full report by Mueller to the public.

WASHINGTON — The chairman of the House committee that would be in charge of impeachment says the committee will request documents on Monday from more than 60 people from President Donald Trump’s administration, family and business as it begins investigations.

Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York says the House Judiciary Committee’s inquiries are intended “to present the case to the American people about obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power.”

Nadler isn’t calling the inquiry an impeachment investigation but tells ABC’s ‘This Week” that House Democrats now in the majority are simply doing “our job to protect the rule of law” after Republicans during the first two years of Trump’s term were “shielding the president from any property accountability.”

He says “we’re far from making decisions” about impeachment.

