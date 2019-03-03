Ivanka Trump jokes being president’s daughter is ‘hardest job in the world’

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Ivanka Trump tried to bring some humor to being the president’s daughter, joking it’s the “hardest job in the world.”

She spoke at the 134th annual Gridiron Club and Foundation dinner in Washington D.C., the white-tie, get-together of journalists, media members, officials and politicians, on Saturday night.

President Trump, who attend last year and gave a short address with several zingers, this year instead sent his daughter and White House adviser, Ivanka. (The president did attend the Conservative Political Action Conference, where he slammed the Democrats as the party of “the socialist nightmare,” among others things in a two-hour speech.)

Ivanka said that her father had asked her to appear at the dinner that afternoon and she didn’t have time to write jokes, “so I figured the funniest thing I could do was read excerpts from the Green New Deal,” NPR reported. A poke at legislation promoted by Democrats.

“The press seems to think it’s ironic that I, born of great privilege, think people want to work for what they are given,” she said continued. “As if being Donald Trump’s daughter isn’t the hardest job in the world.”

She said he regretted not attending, saying, “This isn’t a joke. The opportunity to poke fun at the media is not something he passes up lightly.” For her dad, she said, “every day is a gridiron dinner.”

Before the event, Ivanka tweeted a photo with husband Jared Kushner with the caption, “Hot date.”

Other administration officials who attended the dinner included Ivanka Trump’s husband, senior adviser Kushner; presidential press secretary Sarah Sanders; Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway; acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney; Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson; and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, reported the Associated Press.

The annual dinner traces its history to 1885. President Grover Cleveland refused to attend, but every president since has come to at least one Gridiron, according to AP.

