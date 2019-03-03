Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Ivanka Trump jokes being president’s daughter is ‘hardest job in the world’ | TribLIVE.com
Politics/Election

Ivanka Trump jokes being president’s daughter is ‘hardest job in the world’

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Sunday, March 3, 2019 2:21 p.m
829124_web1_ivanka-4553169c-ec56-11e8-8679-934a2b33be52
WPNS
Ivanka Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Oct. 9, 2018. Ivanka Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 9, 2018.

About an hour ago

Ivanka Trump tried to bring some humor to being the president’s daughter, joking it’s the “hardest job in the world.”

She spoke at the 134th annual Gridiron Club and Foundation dinner in Washington D.C., the white-tie, get-together of journalists, media members, officials and politicians, on Saturday night.

President Trump, who attend last year and gave a short address with several zingers, this year instead sent his daughter and White House adviser, Ivanka. (The president did attend the Conservative Political Action Conference, where he slammed the Democrats as the party of “the socialist nightmare,” among others things in a two-hour speech.)

Ivanka said that her father had asked her to appear at the dinner that afternoon and she didn’t have time to write jokes, “so I figured the funniest thing I could do was read excerpts from the Green New Deal,” NPR reported. A poke at legislation promoted by Democrats.

“The press seems to think it’s ironic that I, born of great privilege, think people want to work for what they are given,” she said continued. “As if being Donald Trump’s daughter isn’t the hardest job in the world.”

She said he regretted not attending, saying, “This isn’t a joke. The opportunity to poke fun at the media is not something he passes up lightly.” For her dad, she said, “every day is a gridiron dinner.”

Before the event, Ivanka tweeted a photo with husband Jared Kushner with the caption, “Hot date.”

Other administration officials who attended the dinner included Ivanka Trump’s husband, senior adviser Kushner; presidential press secretary Sarah Sanders; Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway; acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney; Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson; and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, reported the Associated Press.

The annual dinner traces its history to 1885. President Grover Cleveland refused to attend, but every president since has come to at least one Gridiron, according to AP.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.