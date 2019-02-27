Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Jared Kushner seeks better U.S.-Saudi ties after Khashoggi killing | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Jared Kushner seeks better U.S.-Saudi ties after Khashoggi killing

Bloomberg News
Bloomberg News | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 7:28 p.m
812227_web1_AP19053852046792
AP
White House adviser Jared Kushner waves as he arrives at the Office of the United States Trade Representative for talks on trade with Canada, in Washington.

50 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the administration continues to weather criticism over its relationship with Riyadh following the murder of a U.S.-based columnist.

Kushner and two other senior administration officials met with the crown prince and King Salman on Tuesday to discuss “increasing cooperation between the United States and Saudi Arabia, and the Trump Administration’s efforts to facilitate peace between the Israelis and Palestinians,” the White House said in a statement.

The visit comes as lawmakers from both parties continue to pressure the administration to limit its ties to Saudi Arabia in the wake of the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul last year and frustration over the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

There’s also rising bipartisan frustration over how the White House has so far ignored a 120-day deadline for a report on Khashoggi’s killing requested by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

While the administration has said it will punish Saudi officials responsible for the killing, top U.S. officials have said any action shouldn’t threaten the broader relationship with Saudi Arabia. That suggests the administration won’t target Crown Prince Mohammed, widely believed to have ordered or at least known about the killing in advance.

Kushner’s Middle East trip also comes amid heightened expectations for the public release of the administration’s long-awaited peace plan. Few details of the proposal, which Trump has called the “ultimate deal,” have emerged, and its unlikely the administration will release it ahead of Israeli elections scheduled for early April.

Kushner earlier in his trip visited Oman and the United Arab Emirates, traveling with Brian Hook, the State Department’s special representative for Iran and a key Middle East envoy, Jason Greenblatt.

Categories: News | World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.