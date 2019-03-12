Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jussie Smollett expected at hearing to discuss cameras in courtroom
Jussie Smollett expected at hearing to discuss cameras in courtroom

Associated Press
Associated Press | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 10:38 a.m
In this Feb. 21, 2019 file photo, “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett leaves Cook County jail following his release in Chicago.

CHICAGO — “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett is expected at a Chicago hearing to discuss whether cameras will be allowed in the courtroom during his disorderly conduct case.

A spokeswoman for Smollett’s attorneys says the actor is expected to attend Tuesday’s hearing in Cook County criminal court.

A grand jury indicted Smollett last week on 16 felony counts accusing him of lying to the police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two masked men in downtown Chicago.

Police allege that Smollett, who is black and gay, staged the Jan. 29 attack because he was unhappy with his salary and wanted to promote his career. He is free on bond and has another hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Smollett’s attorneys have called the charges “prosecutorial overkill” and say the actor maintains his innocence.

