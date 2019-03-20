Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Kansas artist carves out Beto O’Rourke image in Texas field | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Kansas artist carves out Beto O’Rourke image in Texas field

Associated Press
Associated Press | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 12:58 p.m
A 2-acre circle with an image of the face of Beto O’Rourke has been carved into a field near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

AUSTIN, Texas — The face of Beto O’Rourke has been temporarily enshrined in a Texas field as the former Democratic congressman runs for president.

A 2-acre circle with an image of the El Paso politician’s face has been carved into a field near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The crop art also includes the words “Beto 2020.”

Kansas artist Stan Herd is responsible for the work, which is visible to passing airplanes.

He says he wants to show support for O’Rourke, who rose to prominence while trying to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018.

Herd says he used grass, mulch and clay to create the portrait that was unveiled Sunday at Carson Creek Ranch. Land was donated for the project.

Herd says he expects the portrait to last about two weeks before deteriorating due to weather.

