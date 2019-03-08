Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Leaked text messages reveal Maine mayor's racist remark
Leaked text messages reveal Maine mayor’s racist remark

Associated Press
Associated Press | Friday, March 8, 2019
LEWISTON, Maine — Text messages made public by a woman who said she had an affair with a mayoral candidate who was later elected in Maine’s second-largest city reveal a racist remark he sent her while the two were working to undermine a political opponent.

Heather Berube Everly has called on councilors in Lewiston to oust Republican Shane Bouchard. Everly said the two had an affair, and that she was the source of emails the Maine GOP used to attack Democratic opponent Ben Chin.

The Sun Journal reported Thursday that Everly has now made public more than 150 text exchanges with Bouchard. In one, Bouchard describes elderly black people as “antique farm equipment.”

Bouchard apologized after the texts became public. He says he says “stupid things and stupid jokes occasionally.”

