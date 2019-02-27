Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Man accused of dipping testicles in salsa as payback for low tip | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Man accused of dipping testicles in salsa as payback for low tip

Steven Adams
Wednesday, February 27, 2019 12:15 p.m
Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Howard Matthew Webb, 31, is accused of dipping his testicles into a low-tipping customer’s salsa.

22 minutes ago

A Tennessee man is facing felony charges for allegedly placing his private parts in someone’s food.

Howard Matthew Webb, 31, is accused of dipping his testicles into a low-tipping customer’s salsa, according to The Daily Times. He was a passenger in a car delivering a meal from a Mexican restaurant.

Maryville police officers Friday night arrested Webb after the Dinner Delivered service alerted them to a video that appeared to show someone tampering with food, The Daily Times reported.

The act was allegedly recorded by the delivery driver and posted online with a woman’s voice saying, “This is what you get when you give an 89 cents tip for an almost 30-minute drive.”

Webb’s felony charge is “adulteration of food, liquids, or pharmaceuticals,” which carries a possible sentence of three to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, according to The Daily Times.

General manager Aliyah Wilson told The Daily Times that the driver, an independent contractor, no long works for Dinner Delivered. “She will never drive for Dinner Delivered again.”

Dinner Delivered was able to use the 89-cent tip comment to track down the Jan. 12 order and give the customer a refund, according to The Daily Times.

Twitter users expressed their disgust.

Steven Adams is a Tribune-Review digital producer. You can contact Steven at 412-380-5645 or sadams@tribweb.com.

