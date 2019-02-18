Man burns to death after using portable toilet outside Baltimore Ravens stadium
About an hour ago
A man is dead after apparently catching fire inside a portable toilet in a parking lot outside M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
The Baltimore City Fire Department reported on social media that three of the bathrooms units were engulfed in flames.
BCFD on scene in the 1100blk of Russell St. where an adult male was seen on fire coming from a Port A Potty. Upon arrival the adult male was pronounced deceased & three Port A Potties engulfed in flames. Cause U/I @MayorPugh50 @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/WeUAyDUiQk
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) February 17, 2019
WJZ-TV reported that a security guard outside the Baltimore Ravens stadium spotted the man emerging from the toilet already on fire.
The fire department said the man was pronounced dead at the scene, where three units were on fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown, and authorities are investigating.
Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review digital producer. You can contact Chris at 412-320-7898, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter .