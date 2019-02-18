Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Man burns to death after using portable toilet outside Baltimore Ravens stadium | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Man burns to death after using portable toilet outside Baltimore Ravens stadium

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Monday, February 18, 2019 8:56 a.m
765929_web1_PortaPotties
Wikimedia Commons

About an hour ago

A man is dead after apparently catching fire inside a portable toilet in a parking lot outside M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

The Baltimore City Fire Department reported on social media that three of the bathrooms units were engulfed in flames.

WJZ-TV reported that a security guard outside the Baltimore Ravens stadium spotted the man emerging from the toilet already on fire.

The fire department said the man was pronounced dead at the scene, where three units were on fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and authorities are investigating.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review digital producer. You can contact Chris at 412-320-7898, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: News | Top Stories | World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.