Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Man runs past firefighters to rescue dog from burning home | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Man runs past firefighters to rescue dog from burning home

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Thursday, March 14, 2019 12:00 p.m
881306_web1_ptr-DogFireRescue-031519
ABC-13
José Guzman rushes back into his burning home to rescue the family dog.

35 minutes ago

A man disregarded the shouts from firefighters and rushed into his burning home to rescue the family dog.

Flames were shooting from the Pala, Calif., house as firefighters began spraying water from a safe distance. But resident José Guzman knew his dog was hiding inside and ran past the firefighters. He heard their calls to stop and hesitated for a second but then rushed into the blaze.

A cell phone video shows Guzman emerging from the burning house with his dog.

When asked why he risked his life for the animal, Guzman said, “She’s been with us forever. She’s part of the family. We love her.”

The dog was hiding in the bathroom, ABC-13 reports, the only part of the house that was not burning. Guzman reportedly had burns on his face and hands.

Guzman and his family lost nearly all their possessions in the fire, including the construction and landscaping tools he uses to earn a living. A GoFundMe site has been established to help the family recover.

Steven Adams is a Tribune-Review digital producer. You can contact Steven at 412-380-5645 or sadams@tribweb.com.

Categories: News | World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.