Man spends $540 on cookies to help Girl Scouts get out of the cold

Some good deeds can be quite delicious.

It was a chilly night for a pair of young Girl Scouts trying to make some cash for Troop 1574 in Greenville, S.C.

A man came up and asked for seven boxes of cookies. He handed the girls $40 and told them to keep the change and walked away.

However, according to the troop’s cookie manager Kayla Dillard, he returned and told them to “pack up all of your cookies. I’m taking them all so y’all can get out of this cold.”

And with that, he paid $540 in all to buy them out.

Dillard shared the good deed on her Facebook page.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the post has generated more than 1,300 comments and been shared more than 9,200 times.

“What an amazing soul. It was about 34 degrees outside that night and we were there for about two hours already before he came,” Dillard told CNN.

“We all were shocked. The girls were very excited and thankful.”

A kind heart, indeed.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review digital producer. You can contact Chris at 412-320-7898, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter .