Man who bought $540 worth of Girl Scout cookies arrested on federal drug charges
Man who bought $540 worth of Girl Scout cookies arrested on federal drug charges

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 12:06 a.m
Detric McGowan, seen here posing with Girl Scouts from Troop 1574 in Greenville S.C., is accused of conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.

That’s how the cookie crumbles.

One day after becoming a viral sensation on social media in one of the feel-good stories of the year, the man who bought $540 worth of Girl Scout cookies from a South Carolina troop because he didn’t want the girls out in the cold weather is behind bars.

Detric Lee McGowan, 46, Piedmont, South Carolina, has been named in a 22-count indictment for allegedly conspiracy to import and possess with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and fentanyl, according to news station WYFF.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said McGowan also is one of four suspects indicted for allegedly conspiring to smuggle more than $1 million out of the country, according to the NBC affiliate.

McGowan was a hero, of sorts, after a Facebook post went viral. He reportedly stopped at a local troop’s cookie stand and initially bought seven boxes of cookies. He gave the girls $40 and told them to keep the change.

Moments later he returned and told the girls their day was over. Kayla Dillard said in the post that McGowan told the girls he wanted to buy everything so they could “get out of this cold” weather, the station reported.

The station said that, if convicted, McGowan could receive a life sentence.

The Girl Scouts of South Carolina Mountains released this statement on McGowan’s arrest:

“Nobody was hurt. Nobody was threatened. We had no reason to believe that this man was anything other than one of our valuable customers that is helping Girl Scouts power awesome experiences through the Girl Scout Cookie Program. This is now in the hands of law enforcement and of course we will cooperate with authorities.”

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review digital producer. You can contact Samson at 412-320-7845, shorne@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: News | World
