Man who bought $540 worth of Girl Scout cookies arrested on federal drug charges

That’s how the cookie crumbles.

One day after becoming a viral sensation on social media in one of the feel-good stories of the year, the man who bought $540 worth of Girl Scout cookies from a South Carolina troop because he didn’t want the girls out in the cold weather is behind bars.

Detric Lee McGowan, 46, Piedmont, South Carolina, has been named in a 22-count indictment for allegedly conspiracy to import and possess with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and fentanyl, according to news station WYFF.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said McGowan also is one of four suspects indicted for allegedly conspiring to smuggle more than $1 million out of the country, according to the NBC affiliate.

Remember that sweet story I shared earlier about the man who bought all the cookies some Girl Scouts were selling? Well, things have taken a turn… – Man who bought $540 in Girl Scout cookies arrested on federal drug charges https://t.co/9ppcOeo6jM via @WTKR3 — Erica Greenway (@ericagreenway) February 27, 2019

McGowan was a hero, of sorts, after a Facebook post went viral. He reportedly stopped at a local troop’s cookie stand and initially bought seven boxes of cookies. He gave the girls $40 and told them to keep the change.

Moments later he returned and told the girls their day was over. Kayla Dillard said in the post that McGowan told the girls he wanted to buy everything so they could “get out of this cold” weather, the station reported.

Free that man who bought them Girl Scout cookies☝🏾 y’all didn’t find him because of police work.. he went viral .. just lazy — LC (@87Halfpint) February 27, 2019

The station said that, if convicted, McGowan could receive a life sentence.

The Girl Scouts of South Carolina Mountains released this statement on McGowan’s arrest:

“Nobody was hurt. Nobody was threatened. We had no reason to believe that this man was anything other than one of our valuable customers that is helping Girl Scouts power awesome experiences through the Girl Scout Cookie Program. This is now in the hands of law enforcement and of course we will cooperate with authorities.”

