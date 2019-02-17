Marco Rubio warns Venezuelan soldiers to let aid enter

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
U.S./World

The Associated Press | Sunday, February 17, 2019 2:41 p.m
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., greets Venezuelan migrants near the Simon Bolivar International Bridge, which connects Colombia with Venezuela, in La Parada, near Cucuta, Colombia, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. As part of U.S. humanitarian aid to Venezuela, Rubio is visiting the area where the medical supplies, medicine and food aid is stored before it it expected to be taken across the border on Feb. 23. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

CUCUTA, Colombia — U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is warning Venezuelan soldiers that they would commit a “crime against humanity” if they block the entry of U.S. aid that is being channeled through rivals of socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

The Florida Republican on Sunday visited the border town of Cucuta, where U.S. aid packages are being stockpiled for distribution by congressional leader Juan Guaido, who is recognized by the United States and dozens of other countries as Venezuela’s legitimate president.

Maduro is using troops to block aid from entering, saying it’s unnecessary and part of a coup to overthrow him.

Venezuelans fleeing hardship at home have flooded Cucuta seeking food and medicine in recent months. Rubio told a cheering crowd that Venezuelan soldiers who block aid would spend “the rest of their lives hiding from justice.”

Categories: News | World
