Melania Trump recognizes women of courage around the world | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Melania Trump recognizes women of courage around the world

Associated Press
Associated Press | Thursday, March 7, 2019
First lady Melania Trump speaks at the 2019 International Women of Courage Awards at the Department of State in Washington, Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and first lady Melania Trump pose with the 2019 International Women of Courage Awardees at the Department of State in Washington, Thursday, March 7, 2019. From left, Sister Orla Treacy of Ireland, Razia Sultana of Bangladesh, Naw K’nyaw Paw of Burma, Khalida Khalaf Hanna al-Twal of Jordan, Olivera Lakic of Montenegro, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, first lady Melania Trump, Flor de Maria Vega Zapata of Peru, Magda Gobran Gorgy of Egypt, Moumina Houssein Darar of Djibouti, Marine de Livera of Sri Lanka, and Anna Helga of Tanzania.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and first lady Melania Trump pose with the 2019 International Women of Courage Awardees at the Department of State in Washington, Thursday, March 7, 2019. From left, Khalida Khalaf Hanna al-Twal of Jordan, Olivera Lakic of Montenegro, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, first lady Melania Trump, Flor de Maria Vega Zapata of Peru, Magda Gobran Gorgy of Egypt, Moumina Houssein Darar of Djibouti.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and first lady Melania Trump pose with the 2019 International Women of Courage Awardees at the Department of State in Washington, Thursday, March 7, 2019. From left, Sister Orla Treacy of Ireland, Razia Sultana of Bangladesh, Naw K’nyaw Paw of Burma, Khalida Khalaf Hanna al-Twal of Jordan, Olivera Lakic of Montenegro, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, first lady Melania Trump, Flor de Maria Vega Zapata of Peru, Magda Gobran Gorgy of Egypt, Moumina Houssein Darar of Djibouti, Marine de Livera of Sri Lanka, and Anna Helga of Tanzania.

WASHINGTON — Melania Trump is honoring women from around the world with international courage awards.

The first lady said at Thursday’s ceremony in Washington that courage is one of the qualities society needs most. She says courage is what propels the world forward.

Mrs. Trump joined Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the State Department to confer awards on 10 women from Bangladesh, Djibouti, Egypt, Ireland, Jordan, Montenegro, Myanmar, Peru, Sri Lanka and Tanzania.

The State Department has honored more than 120 women from scores of countries since it created the International Women of Courage Award in 2007.

Pompeo separately recognized the women of Iran for protesting the requirement they wear headscarves in public and a Ukrainian activist who was the victim of an acid attack and died last year.

