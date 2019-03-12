Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
U.S./World

Mitt Romney mercilessly mocked for the way he blew out his birthday candles

Bret Gibson
Bret Gibson | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 6:01 p.m

About an hour ago

The good? Mitt Romney was presented a cake adorned with candles Tuesday for his 72nd birthday.

The bad? The event filmed and uploaded to social media.

The ugly? The reaction on Twitter.

Internet users jumped the chance to mock the way the junior senator from Utah blew out said candles.

“My team surprised me with a cake made out of my favorite snack – twinkies! Looking forward to all this year has in store,” Romney tweeted along with the video.

Romney picked up the candles individually and blew them out one by one instead of going the conventional route.

“Deeply weird,” “completely bizarre” and “insane” were mentioned in certain tweets.

To his credit, the failed 2012 presidential candidate was hygienic-conscious and claimed, “I have a bit of a cold and I didn’t want to spray my germs all over the twinkies for everybody else to eat!”


Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, arrives for a Senate policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
