Mitt Romney mercilessly mocked for the way he blew out his birthday candles

The good? Mitt Romney was presented a cake adorned with candles Tuesday for his 72nd birthday.

The bad? The event filmed and uploaded to social media.

The ugly? The reaction on Twitter.

Internet users jumped the chance to mock the way the junior senator from Utah blew out said candles.

My team surprised me with a cake made out of my favorite snack—twinkies! Looking forward to all this year has in store. pic.twitter.com/lQfyIrQ9Qe — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 12, 2019

“My team surprised me with a cake made out of my favorite snack – twinkies! Looking forward to all this year has in store,” Romney tweeted along with the video.

Romney picked up the candles individually and blew them out one by one instead of going the conventional route.

“Deeply weird,” “completely bizarre” and “insane” were mentioned in certain tweets.

This is the most bizarre technique for blowing out birthday candles that I’ve ever witnessed. Mitt Romney is a deeply weird dude. pic.twitter.com/kLGuJawDpv — Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) March 12, 2019

I see people patting Mitt Romney on the back for taking candles out of his birthday cake one by one and blowing on them because it’s “more hygienic.” Wrong! He still slobbers all over the cake. pic.twitter.com/ETtQhUmHox — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) March 12, 2019

When I saw Mitt Romney blowing out the candles on his Twinkie cake individually, all I could think was “he’s lucky there are bigger things going on in the news today.” — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 12, 2019

Nobody blows out birthday candles like Mitt Romney https://t.co/xpIUSUZ1sO pic.twitter.com/rlMOV6isD6 — Eater (@Eater) March 12, 2019

To his credit, the failed 2012 presidential candidate was hygienic-conscious and claimed, “I have a bit of a cold and I didn’t want to spray my germs all over the twinkies for everybody else to eat!”

Mitt Romney and I once bonded over our OCD about food. We both have a number of them. And now I'm unsure I'll be able to ever not do this with birthday candles. Not all heroes wear capes. https://t.co/8V68qhNO4i — Ginger Gibson (@GingerGibson) March 12, 2019

Gotta say, though. I admire avoiding the whole "spit all over the cake" technique. — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) March 12, 2019

I'd be the first to knock Romney, but it's flu season and blowing out candles is basically sneezing on the cake. — Joey Pittsburgh (@joey_pittsburgh) March 12, 2019