Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Officials: 2 attackers kill 6, themselves at Brazil school | TribLIVE.com
Jury selection complete for homicide trial of Michael Rosfeld
U.S./World

Officials: 2 attackers kill 6, themselves at Brazil school

Associated Press
Associated Press | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 10:44 a.m
875311_web1_AP19072522221075
AP
A man comforts a woman at the Raul Brasil State School in Suzano, Brazil, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. The state government of Sao Paulo said two teenagers, armed with guns and wearing hoods, entered the school and began shooting at students. They then killed themselves, according to the statement.

4 minutes ago

SAO PAULO — Authorities say hooded teenagers opened fire at a school in southern Brazil, killing six people before taking their own lives.

Wednesday’s shooting happened in a public school in Suzano, a suburb of Sao Paulo, Brazil’s largest city.

The state government of Sao Paulo says two youths armed with guns and wearing hoods entered the school and began shooting at students and then killed themselves.

Authorities say five students and an administrator at the school were killed.

Latin America’s largest nation has the largest number of annual homicides in the world, but school shootings are rare.

Brazil’s new President Jair Bolsonaro recently announced that gun ownership controls would be loosened.

Categories: News | World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.