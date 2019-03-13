Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
U.S./World

Ohio man says he’ll sustain himself with just beer for Lent

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 9:53 a.m
Commonly Christians give up something for Lent in preparation for the Easter holiday. But one man in Ohio is taking a different tack and deciding to only have beer during the Lenten season.

Del Hall, who works at the Fifty West Brewing Company in Cincinnati, has challenged himself to sustain himself with beer for the 46 days of Lent (the season started on Ash Wednesday and ends on Easter Sunday.)

Hall is modeling his diet on something monks in the 1600s would do during Lent. He says that the monks would fast during the season living on a diet of bock beer. He told WKRC-TV that for the monks, “that would be their liquid bread and that’s what they call it. The monks in Bavaria would call doppelbock liquid bread and basically it would sustain them through the 46 days of Lent.”

He told the TV station that he has taken on other big challenges, but is daunted by this. “I’m just curious if I’m up to the challenge, if I’m going to be able to do it or not,” he said.

Hall is chronicling his beer fast on social media, including YouTube.

The story of the beer fast has gone viral since the TV station reported in on Monday. Hall talked in his latest YouTube video about his new fame and how the fast is going.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

