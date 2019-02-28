Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Ohio man who pleaded guilty in 4 slayings sentenced to death | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Ohio man who pleaded guilty in 4 slayings sentenced to death

Associated Press
Associated Press | Thursday, February 28, 2019 7:23 p.m
818588_web1_tlEijz54
A panel of three judges sentenced 24-year-old Arron Lawson on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in the 2017 slayings near Ironton in southern Ohio’s Lawrence County.

About an hour ago

IRONTON, Ohio — A man who pleaded guilty in the deadly Ohio shootings of four relatives, including a young boy, has been sentenced to the death penalty.

A panel of three judges sentenced 24-year-old Arron Lawson on Thursday in the 2017 slayings near Ironton in southern Ohio’s Lawrence County.

Prosecutors say he killed his adult cousin, her son, her mother and her stepfather, and wounded her husband, after the cousin broke off an affair with Lawson.

Lawson pleaded guilty last week to 13 counts including aggravated murder. He apologized in court this week and told the judges he knew he did wrong, but asked to be spared the death penalty.

Defense attorney Kirk McVay had argued Lawson was abused and neglected as a child.

There was no answer to calls to McVay’s office.

Categories: News | World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.