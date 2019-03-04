Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Oregon man snowed in with taco sauce grateful for rescue | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Oregon man snowed in with taco sauce grateful for rescue

Associated Press
Associated Press | Monday, March 4, 2019 3:58 p.m
833469_web1_833469-8660085498c941719c39c64c7a224195
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office via AP
This photo released Saturday, March 2, 2019, by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, shows the scene where a man whose car was stranded in central Oregon snow for 5 days survived by eating taco sauce packets and starting the engine periodically to warm up near Bend, Ore. A snowmobiler found Jeremy Taylor, of Sunriver, on Friday, March 1 and a search and rescue team member who rode to him on a large snow tractor brought him out of the woods, said Sgt. William Bailey, the spokesman for the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. He told his rescuers he and his dog, Ally, became stuck in deep snow on a U.S. Forest Service road.

About an hour ago

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon man who had only taco sauce and melted snow to eat while he was snowed in for five days with his dog is grateful to his rescuer and sorry to have caused so much trouble.

Jeremy Taylor’s aunt, Denise Tremaine, also told The Associated Press in a telephone interview Monday her nephew tried to walk out of the woods on snowshoes he fashioned from his vehicle’s roof rack.

But he turned back when the snow became too deep for his Australian shepherd and carried her back to the car.

Taylor couldn’t open the door of his car the next day because so much new snow had fallen.

He was found by a snowmobiler last Friday and said he had survived on packets of taco sauce and melted snow.

Categories: News | Top Stories | World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.