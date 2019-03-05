Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Partiers in New Orleans will face cold Mardi Gras | TribLIVE.com
Travel

Partiers in New Orleans will face cold Mardi Gras

Associated Press
Associated Press | Tuesday, March 5, 2019
837037_web1_837037-6465c59ff846471592a49f5ca64f6d5f
AP
Revelers reach for beads and trinkets as the Krewe of Thoth rolls on the Uptown route in New Orleans Sunday, March 3, 2019, to the theme, “Thoth Salutes the Greats.”
837037_web1_837037-92d7b06baf4249079b2a67ba25b91a09
AP
The Title Float rolls down Napoleon Avenue as the 1,600 men of Bacchus present their 32-float Mardi Gras parade entitled “Starring Louisiana” on the Uptown route in New Orleans on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
837037_web1_837037-42b2be3c8ca5407285fe33a02a2e1879
AP
The Officer’s Float rolls down Napoleon Avenue as the 1,600 men of Bacchus present their 32-float Mardi Gras parade entitled “Starring Louisiana” on the Uptown route in New Orleans on Sunday, March 3, 2019.

NEW ORLEANS — Layers. That seemed to be the key to surviving a cold Fat Tuesday in New Orleans.

Temperatures in the New Orleans area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning as thousands of people lined the streets to watch parades and catch beads and throws.

People along the parade route were wearing multiple layers of pants, sweaters, hats, blankets, and gloves.

Lorenzo Bridgewater of Slidell, La., got to the parade route at about 4:30 a.m. to get a good spot.

He wore two pairs of jeans, two pairs of socks, a sweater, a thermal and a shirt under his jacket.

But he says he loves Mardi Gras and it’s worth getting up this early in the cold to get a good spot.

Fat Tuesday marks the final day of the season of revelry and costumed merrymaking that began Jan. 6.

Categories: News | World | Travel
