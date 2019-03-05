Partiers in New Orleans will face cold Mardi Gras

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

NEW ORLEANS — Layers. That seemed to be the key to surviving a cold Fat Tuesday in New Orleans.

Temperatures in the New Orleans area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning as thousands of people lined the streets to watch parades and catch beads and throws.

People along the parade route were wearing multiple layers of pants, sweaters, hats, blankets, and gloves.

Lorenzo Bridgewater of Slidell, La., got to the parade route at about 4:30 a.m. to get a good spot.

He wore two pairs of jeans, two pairs of socks, a sweater, a thermal and a shirt under his jacket.

But he says he loves Mardi Gras and it’s worth getting up this early in the cold to get a good spot.

Fat Tuesday marks the final day of the season of revelry and costumed merrymaking that began Jan. 6.