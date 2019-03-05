Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Passengers injured on cruise ship battered by strong wind

Wire Reports
Wire Reports | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 8:27 p.m

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Extreme gusts of wind rocked a Florida-bound cruise ship, causing injuries to several passengers.

Norwegian Cruise Lines says the Norwegian Escape ran into wind estimated at 115 mph late Sunday that caused the ship to tilt to its port side.

The cruise line said in a statement Tuesday that several injuries were reported, but it didn’t say exactly how many or what type of injuries occurred.

Norwegian says the passengers received treatment from medical staff. The ship had no damage and remained fully operational.

“Everything in our room falling and sliding … I have never been so scared in my whole life,” a passenger wrote on Facebook, claiming that plates and glasses were smashed across the common area’s floor, and a “lotto machine fell on an old lady,” resulting in “blood everywhere.”

The ship was on a seven-day round-trip cruise from New York to Florida. It arrived at Port Canaveral, Fla., on Tuesday.

The ship can hold more than 4,200 passengers and more than 1,700 crew members.


An ambulance takes a patient from the cruise ship Norwegian Escape to a local hospital Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Port Canaveral, Fla. Several passengers aboard the Norwegian Escape cruise ship were injured Sunday when what cruise officials described as a “sudden, extreme gust of wind” caused the ship to suddenly list.
