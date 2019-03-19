Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Passengers restrain woman who tried to open plane door during flight
U.S./World

Passengers restrain woman who tried to open plane door during flight

Associated Press
Associated Press | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 12:28 p.m
Officials say passengers restrained a woman after she allegedly tried to open an exit during a flight from Indianapolis to Detroit. The incident occurred on an Embraer 175 aircraft, an example of which is pictured while taxiing in January 2018 at Logan International Airport in Boston.

ROMULUS, Mich. — Officials say fellow passengers restrained a woman after she allegedly tried to open an exit during a flight from Indianapolis to Detroit.

Detroit Metropolitan Airport spokeswoman Erica Donerson says the woman may have been suffering from a medical issue. Donerson says the woman was restrained until the plane safely landed about 6:45 p.m. Monday.

The woman was taken into custody, but Donerson said a preliminary investigation suggests the woman didn’t have criminal intent. The FBI said in a statement Tuesday that it has determined no federal charges will be filed.

The incident occurred shortly after takeoff aboard Delta flight 5972. The flight was operated by Republic Airline.

Republic spokesman Jon Austin says the flight arrived ahead of schedule and that the airline is apologizing to affected passengers.

