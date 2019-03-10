Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania man claims he found another R. Kelly sexual abuse tape | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Pennsylvania man claims he found another R. Kelly sexual abuse tape

Associated Press
Associated Press | Sunday, March 10, 2019 7:22 p.m
863172_web1_863172-055a413792994138ad64abce49e3a64b
AP
Gary Dennis, seated with Lawyer Gloria Allred, speaks during a press conference announcing a video tape said to present further evidence of wrongdoing by recording artist R. Kelly Sunday, March 10, 2019, in New York. Dennis said the tape, which he found at his home in Pennsylvania, shows R. Kelly sexually abusing more than one underage girl.
863172_web1_863172-e8c8316d39f044f08a5efcf0fefa01e1
AP
Gloria Allred speaks during a press conference announcing a video tape said to present further evidence of wrongdoing by recording artist R. Kelly Sunday, March 10, 2019, in New York. Allred said the tape, found in the home of Gary Dennis of Pennsylvania, shows R. Kelly sexually abusing more than one underage girl.
863172_web1_863172-7898710e43324f4aaa767efd75f1c7bc
AP
Gary Dennis, seated with Lawyer Gloria Allred, speaks during a press conference announcing a video tape said to present further evidence of wrongdoing by recording artist R. Kelly Saturday, March 10, 2019, in New York. Dennis said the tape, which he found at his home in Pennsylvania, shows R. Kelly sexually abusing more than one underage girl.
863172_web1_863172-34195ad8581e434f80bf3cee1a47b486
AP
Gloria Allred takes questions during a press conference announcing a video tape said to present further evidence of wrongdoing by recording artist R. Kelly Sunday, March 10, 2019, in New York. Allred said the tape, found in the home of Gary Dennis of Pennsylvania, shows R. Kelly sexually abusing more than one underage girl.
863172_web1_863172-2a932215081f429a9f76e20843c3665d
AP
Gloria Allred, seated with Gary Dennis of Pennsylvania, takes questions during a press conference announcing a video tape said to present further evidence of wrongdoing by recording artist R. Kelly Sunday, March 10, 2019, in New York. Allred said the tape, found in Dennis’s home, shows R. Kelly sexually abusing more than one underage girl.

48 minutes ago

NEW YORK — A Pennsylvania man who said he was cleaning out an old videotape collection found what he thought was a recording of R&B singer R. Kelly in concert, but instead turned out to show a man who appeared to be Kelly sexually abusing girls, he and his attorney said Sunday.

The man then turned the tape over to law enforcement, according to attorney Gloria Allred. She and her client, Gary Dennis, would not discuss the specifics of the tape during a news conference in New York. But Allred said it appears to show a separate incident from the 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse that Kelly faces in Chicago, though she acknowledged she could not be “100 percent certain” that the man in the tape is Kelly.

Steve Greenberg, an attorney for Kelly, noted that lack of certainty.

“The doubt here is self-evident, with reporting that the man on the tape kinda, sorta looks like R. Kelly,” Greenberg said Sunday in an email. “That doesn’t make it him. It is not him.”

The lawyer also said Kelly “denies that he is on any tape with underaged girls.”

“It is obviously now just open season on R. Kelly,” Greenberg said.

The lawyer also said that Kelly “denies that he is on any tape with underaged girls.”

Dennis, an assistant at a nursing home, said he was cleaning out a box of old VHS tapes in his Pennsylvania home recently when he found the footage, on a tape that was labeled with Kelly’s name. Dennis said he has never met Kelly and doesn’t know how the tape came to be in his possession. He said that because the tape also has a sports game on it, he believes it may have come from a friend.

“To my shock and surprise, R. Kelly appeared to be on the tape, but not in concert,” Dennis said. “Instead he was sexually abusing underaged African-American girls.”

“I was disgusted and horrified when I saw that,” Dennis said.

Allred said they assume the girls in the video were underage because they didn’t appear to have developed.

The charges Kelly faces in Chicago are in connection to three girls and one woman. Prosecutors have said they have video of Kelly sexually abusing one of the girls.

Kelly has been trailed for decades by allegations that he victimized women and girls, and he was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008 related to a tape that prosecutors said showed him having sex with a girl as young as 13. He and his attorneys have repeatedly denied allegations of sexual misconduct, and he has pleaded not guilty to the charges filed last month in Chicago. In an interview that aired Wednesday and Thursday on “CBS This Morning,” Kelly pleaded with viewers to believe that he never had sex with anyone under age 17 and never held anyone against their will.

Allred, who represents women who say they were abused by Kelly, said the tape from Dennis was turned over to law enforcement in the federal Eastern District of New York. She didn’t say why it went to that venue. A representative for the office declined to comment.

Allred encouraged anyone who was in possession of similar tapes to come forward, either to her or to law enforcement.

A Chicago police spokesman referred questions about Allred’s news conference to the prosecutors handling the case. That office did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Categories: News | World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.