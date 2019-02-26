People are taking selfies outside spa where Patriots owner Robert Kraft was busted

The massage parlor where New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and 24 others, including a Pittsburgh man, were busted in a prostitution sting is now attracting gawkers taking photos and selfies.

Patriots haters and other curious onlookers stopped by the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla. recently to look inside the darken building and pose for photos. The site has become a tourist destination of sorts for the haters of the team, looking to revel in the owner’s scandal.

“I am a Jets fan, so I’m here to take a picture,” a man who identified himself as Steve S., told the New York Post on Sunday.

The Post also spoke with Brock P. of Jupiter, who said, “I can’t believe how many morons like me are here taking a picture. Now this place is a historical site, it’s a tourist attraction — everyone wants a picture.”

Deadspin reported that when the news broke about the bust, onlookers clogged the parking in front of the business snapping photos and videos.

A reporter for the Palm Beach Post shared that people were congregating in front of the business and taking selfies last Friday:

Orchids of Asia Day Spa is currently a hotspot for selfies and a Patriots fan meet up. That’s where Robert Kraft is accused to have paid for sex acts. pic.twitter.com/7PnvX2x5NC — Olivia Hitchcock (@ohitchcock) February 22, 2019

A St. Louis radio station caught video of people in front of the parlor, including someone in a Patriots’ shirt and hat:

A man in Patriots gear taking photos outside the Day Spa in Jupiter where Pats owner Robert Kraft allegedly solicited prostitution. https://t.co/UsPwWAWGfK pic.twitter.com/BYYBhcXGx8 — KMOXSports (@KMOXSports) February 22, 2019

Kraft is the part-time resident of nearby Palm Beach. Police said he paid women twice for sex last month, including on Jan. 20, the day the Patriots topped the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game on their way to Super Bowl LIII.

A man with Western Pennsylvania ties, Mark Curan Bope, 64, of Duquesne Heights, has also been charged by police with soliciting prostitution in connection to a visit to the spa.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.