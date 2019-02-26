Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
People are taking selfies outside spa where Patriots owner Robert Kraft was busted | TribLIVE.com
NFL

People are taking selfies outside spa where Patriots owner Robert Kraft was busted

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 10:34 a.m
803722_web1_1131452941
Getty Images
Jesse Miller takes a selfie near the front door of the Orchids of Asia Day Spa after New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is charged with allegedly soliciting for sex on February 22, 2019 in Jupiter, Florida.
803722_web1_1131442983
Getty Images
Mark McGuire, a N.Y. Giants football fan, stands near the front door of the Orchids of Asia Day Spa after New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is charged with allegedly soliciting for sex on February 22, 2019 in Jupiter, Florida.
803722_web1_1131442035
Getty Images
Mark McGuire, a N.Y. Giants football fan, stands near the Orchids of Asia Day Spa after New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is charged with allegedly soliciting for sex on February 22, 2019 in Jupiter, Florida.
803722_web1_1131460401
Getty Images
People look in through front door of the Orchids of Asia Day Spa where New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is charged with allegedly soliciting for sex on February 22, 2019 in Jupiter, Florida.
803722_web1_1131460426
Getty Images
A person looks in a window of the Orchids of Asia Day Spa where New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is charged with allegedly soliciting for sex on February 22, 2019 in Jupiter, Florida.
803722_web1_1131442090
Getty Images
Mike Walsh has his picture taken near the front entrance to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa after New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is charged with allegedly soliciting for sex on February 22, 2019 in Jupiter, Florida.
803722_web1_1131470744
Getty Images
Matthew Gizze (L) and Kevin Brown, both of whom are N.Y. Jet football fans, stop to look at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa where New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is charged with allegedly soliciting for sex on February 22, 2019 in Jupiter, Florida.
803722_web1_1131470770
Getty Images
Matthew Gizze (L) and Kevin Brown, both of whom are N.Y. Jets football fans, stop to look at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa where New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is charged with allegedly soliciting for sex on February 22, 2019 in Jupiter, Florida.

The massage parlor where New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and 24 others, including a Pittsburgh man, were busted in a prostitution sting is now attracting gawkers taking photos and selfies.

Patriots haters and other curious onlookers stopped by the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla. recently to look inside the darken building and pose for photos. The site has become a tourist destination of sorts for the haters of the team, looking to revel in the owner’s scandal.

“I am a Jets fan, so I’m here to take a picture,” a man who identified himself as Steve S., told the New York Post on Sunday.

The Post also spoke with Brock P. of Jupiter, who said, “I can’t believe how many morons like me are here taking a picture. Now this place is a historical site, it’s a tourist attraction — everyone wants a picture.”

Deadspin reported that when the news broke about the bust, onlookers clogged the parking in front of the business snapping photos and videos.

A reporter for the Palm Beach Post shared that people were congregating in front of the business and taking selfies last Friday:

A St. Louis radio station caught video of people in front of the parlor, including someone in a Patriots’ shirt and hat:

Kraft is the part-time resident of nearby Palm Beach. Police said he paid women twice for sex last month, including on Jan. 20, the day the Patriots topped the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game on their way to Super Bowl LIII.

A man with Western Pennsylvania ties, Mark Curan Bope, 64, of Duquesne Heights, has also been charged by police with soliciting prostitution in connection to a visit to the spa.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.