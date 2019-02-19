Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Petition floats idea of selling Montana to Canada for $1 trillion | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Petition floats idea of selling Montana to Canada for $1 trillion

Frank Carnevale | Tuesday, February 19, 2019 1:26 p.m
771744_web1_AP_Treasury_Dept
AP
The U.S. Treasury Department building in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
771744_web1_ptr-SellMontana-022019
Change.org
About an hour ago

A person poked a little fun at Montana by proposing to sell the state to Canada for $1 trillion to pay off the U.S. national debt.

Wait, maybe they’re on to something … Nah.

The Change.org petition was started by a user named Ian Hammond for a group called “Christian Mothers Against Private Education,” likely not a real group.

The description for the petition reads, “We have too much debt and Montana is useless. Just tell them it has beavers or something.”

The trillion-dollar deal sounds like a big payout, but the national debt just topped $22 trillion. There’s even a clock calculating the rising debt at U.S. Debt Clock.

The petition, posted last week, has garnered over 7,900 supporters as of Tuesday (there are hoping to get to 10,000).

Many added comments supporting the idea.

“You’re saying you want us to have free health care and legal marijuana……. sign me up”

“Can FL join this ‘sale to Canada’ deal too? I love Canada but 1. this would save us the $ of moving. 2. Canada is too cold 3. Most Canadians love FL anyway! 4. The US is a grade A mess (see what i did there Canada- like syrup). Please TAKE US AWAY!”

“So, would residents be called Montanucks or Canatans? Canamons? Canamontans? I got it! Canamontanucks!!!”

“I plan to retire next year, and I am torn between Montana, where I love to fly fish, or Canada, where there is no Trump. This would provide the best of all worlds.”

“I’m a Montanan and would love to be a Canadian too!”

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

Categories: News | World
