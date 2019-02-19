Petition floats idea of selling Montana to Canada for $1 trillion

A person poked a little fun at Montana by proposing to sell the state to Canada for $1 trillion to pay off the U.S. national debt.

Wait, maybe they’re on to something … Nah.

The Change.org petition was started by a user named Ian Hammond for a group called “Christian Mothers Against Private Education,” likely not a real group.

The description for the petition reads, “We have too much debt and Montana is useless. Just tell them it has beavers or something.”

The trillion-dollar deal sounds like a big payout, but the national debt just topped $22 trillion. There’s even a clock calculating the rising debt at U.S. Debt Clock.

The petition, posted last week, has garnered over 7,900 supporters as of Tuesday (there are hoping to get to 10,000).

Many added comments supporting the idea.

“You’re saying you want us to have free health care and legal marijuana……. sign me up”

“Can FL join this ‘sale to Canada’ deal too? I love Canada but 1. this would save us the $ of moving. 2. Canada is too cold 3. Most Canadians love FL anyway! 4. The US is a grade A mess (see what i did there Canada- like syrup). Please TAKE US AWAY!”

“So, would residents be called Montanucks or Canatans? Canamons? Canamontans? I got it! Canamontanucks!!!”

“I plan to retire next year, and I am torn between Montana, where I love to fly fish, or Canada, where there is no Trump. This would provide the best of all worlds.”

“I’m a Montanan and would love to be a Canadian too!”

