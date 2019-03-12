Plane turns back after mom forgets baby at airport

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

When a passenger realized she had forgotten her baby back at the airport, the pilot of a Malaysia-bound plane turned around and headed back.

The Guardian reports that just after takeoff, the mother alerted the crew about her situation.

The pilot was told and radioed back to the King Abdulaziz airport in Saudi Arabia, requested to head back.

“May God be with us. Can we come back?” the pilot was reported to have told air traffic controllers.

A video of the call was posted to YouTube.

Accoding to The Guardian, the controller talks it over with his co-workers: “This flight is requesting to come back. A passenger forgot her baby in the waiting area, the poor thing.”

After being asked to confirm the reason one more time, the pilot says, “I told you, a passenger has left her baby in the terminal and she is refusing to continue the flight.”

The plane, bound for Kuala Lumpur, was granted its return request.

“This is totally a new one for us,” The Guardian reports the controller as saying.

