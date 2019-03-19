Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Police: Unicorn-costumed robbery suspect has been unmasked | TribLIVE.com
Testimony continues Tuesday afternoon in opening day of Michael Rosfeld trial
U.S./World

Police: Unicorn-costumed robbery suspect has been unmasked

Associated Press
Associated Press | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 2:19 p.m
903891_web1_903891-0673b1bf89174ba98bdf299f458dceae
AP
This photo provided by Baltimore County police shows surveillance video of an armed robbery with a suspect dressed in the unicorn costume. Baltimore County police have captured Jacob William Rogge, suspected of robbing a convenience store on Saturday, March 17, 2019 dressed in a unicorn costume. Rogge donned a pink-and-white unicorn costume and smashed a High’s Dairy Store register with a crowbar. Police say 27-year-old Joseph Philip Svezzese drove Rogge, who fled with cash and cigarettes.
903891_web1_903891-283545160fc646b3b7875e10bda1db7a
AP
This booking photo provided by Baltimore County police shows Jacob William Rogge. Baltimore County police have captured Rogge, suspected of robbing a convenience store on Saturday, March 17, 2019 dressed in a unicorn costume. Rogge donned a pink-and-white unicorn costume and smashed a High’s Dairy Store register with a crowbar. Police say 27-year-old Joseph Philip Svezzese drove Rogge, who fled with cash and cigarettes.
903891_web1_903891-7e242dc50d654021bc57c950e14652ea
AP
This booking photo provided by Baltimore County police shows Joseph Phillip Svezzese. Baltimore County police have captured Jacob William Rogge, suspected of robbing a convenience store on Saturday, March 17, 2019 dressed in a unicorn costume. Rogge donned a pink-and-white unicorn costume and smashed a High’s Dairy Store register with a crowbar. Police say Svezzese drove Rogge, who fled with cash and cigarettes.

About an hour ago

BALDWIN, Md. — The robbery suspect wore a unicorn costume, and police in Maryland say he has been unmasked.

News outlets report that Baltimore County police say 28-year-old Jacob William Rogge donned a pink-and-white unicorn costume and smashed a convenience store register with a crowbar Saturday. Police say 27-year-old Joseph Philip Svezzese drove Rogge, who fled with cash and cigarettes from High’s Dairy Store.

The pair’s car crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into mailboxes, a utility pole, shrubbery and a boulder, which sent the car back across the road until it hit a tree. Both men were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Svezzese was treated and released, but Rogge remains hospitalized in serious condition. Court records didn’t list lawyers for them.

Police say a discarded unicorn costume was later found in bushes.

Categories: News | World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.