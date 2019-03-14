Powerball jackpot soars to $495 million

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The latest Powerball jackpot grew after no one matched all the winning numbers on Wednesday night.

The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing climbed to an estimated $495 million – the eighth-largest jackpot in Powerball game history, according to the lottery. It ranks as the 14th-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The estimated cash option is $300.2 million.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday, March 13 were 18, 36, 45, 47, 69, plus Powerball 14, and Power Play multiplier 3x.

The lottery said two tickets in New York matched all five numbers, but missed the Powerball, winning 1 $1 million prize. One ticket in Florida also matched all five numbers and doubled the prize to $2 million with a Power Play option.

Powerball tickets are sold in Pennsylvania and 43 other states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Saturday night’s drawing is at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Earlier this month an anonymous winner in South Carolina claimed the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot from last October.

