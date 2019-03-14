Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Powerball jackpot soars to $495 million | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Powerball jackpot soars to $495 million

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Thursday, March 14, 2019 1:22 p.m
881809_web1_Lottery-sign-02-102218
A sign in Mount Lebanon, Pa., promotes the Powerball and Mega Millions drawings.

About an hour ago

The latest Powerball jackpot grew after no one matched all the winning numbers on Wednesday night.

The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing climbed to an estimated $495 million – the eighth-largest jackpot in Powerball game history, according to the lottery. It ranks as the 14th-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The estimated cash option is $300.2 million.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday, March 13 were 18, 36, 45, 47, 69, plus Powerball 14, and Power Play multiplier 3x.

The lottery said two tickets in New York matched all five numbers, but missed the Powerball, winning 1 $1 million prize. One ticket in Florida also matched all five numbers and doubled the prize to $2 million with a Power Play option.

Powerball tickets are sold in Pennsylvania and 43 other states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Saturday night’s drawing is at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Earlier this month an anonymous winner in South Carolina claimed the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot from last October.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

Categories: News | Top Stories | World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.