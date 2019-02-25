Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges | TribLIVE.com
Celebrity News

R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Monday, February 25, 2019 11:02 a.m
798481_web1_798481-195355baec9c4790be69bb4ecc819710
AP
In this courtroom sketch, R&B singer R. Kelly, attorney Steve Greenberg and prosecutor Jennifer Gonzalez appears before Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 in Chicago. The judge has set Kelly’s bond at $1 million saying that the amount equals $250,000 for each of the four people he’s charged with sexually abusing.
798481_web1_798481-28b7fad8714e4845a67a8a0e41796de4
AP
In this photo taken and released by the Chicago Police Dept., Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, R&B singer R. Kelly is photographed during booking at a police station in Chicago, Il.

15 minutes ago

CHICAGO — R&B star R. Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, has entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf to multiple charges of criminal sexual abuse.

Kelly appeared in a Chicago courtroom Monday for his arraignment with defense attorney Steve Greenberg.

Kelly’s next court date has been scheduled for March 22.

Kelly is charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four females, including three who were underage when prosecutors allege that the abuse occurred. Kelly, who was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008, has denied wrongdoing and his attorney says he’s confident the singer will be vindicated.

The Grammy-winning R&B singer spent the weekend in jail and showed up for Monday’s hearing in an orange jail jumpsuit.

Greenberg says Kelly’s confidants are making arrangements to pay his $100,000 bail, but that coordinating the payment is complicated. He says Kelly could be released Monday or Tuesday.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.