Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
R. Kelly to be released from jail after payment made | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

R. Kelly to be released from jail after payment made

Associated Press
Associated Press | Saturday, March 9, 2019 1:00 p.m
859644_web1_859644-26e592c4d4584e1daa6a526abc5e79c2
Singer R. Kelly left, walks with his attorney Steve Greenberg right, after being released from Cook County Jail, March 9, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
859644_web1_847318-50230679bc2946238b1a5dfb2004c262
In this Wednesday, March 6, 2019 booking photo released by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office is R. Kelly. A Cook County Sheriff’s Office official says singer Kelly won’t be released from jail until he pays $161,000 in back child support he owes. Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari says Kelly was taken into custody Wednesday during a hearing over the child support and that his next hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday, March 13. (Cook County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

About an hour ago

CHICAGO — R&B singer R. Kelly was scheduled to be released on Saturday from the Chicago jail where he’s been held since Wednesday after someone paid the $161,000 he owed in back child support, a law enforcement spokeswoman said.

Sophia Ansari, a spokeswoman for the Cook County Sheriff’s Department, which operates the jail, said that she expected Kelly’s release would come early Saturday afternoon. She said the money was posted sometime Saturday morning. She did not immediately know who posted the money.

Kelly was ordered taken into custody on Wednesday by a judge after he said that he did not have the entire $161,000 he owed in child support.

That trip to jail was Kelly’s second in a matter of weeks. Last month, after he was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse pertaining to four women, including three who were minors when the alleged abuse occurred, he was taken to the same jail. Kelly, whose attorney said at the time that the singer’s finances were in disarray, then spent a weekend in jail before a 47-year-old suburban Chicago business owner posted his $100,000 bail.

His attorney and publicist told a similar story this week before and after the hearing in which the judge ordered Kelly into custody, with the publicist telling reporters that Kelly was prepared to pay $50,000 to $60,000 on Wednesday but was not able to pay the entire amount.

Kelly has denied any wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He has also very publicly proclaimed his innocence, telling Gayle King in an interview that aired this past week on “CBS This Morning” that all his accusers were lying about him. He also talked about his finances, saying that people had stolen money from his bank accounts, though he offered no details.

Categories: News | Top Stories | World | Music
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.