Ratatouille? Tourists in Boston grossed out when gull swallows rat in their video

A pair of British tourists got a revolting surprise while roaming the streets of Boston this week.

They spotted a gull tugging at a dead rat on Salem Street in the city’s North End and started recording a video, shared by the Daily Mail. Much to their surprise, the gull gulped the entire rat down its gullet. Whole.

One of the shocked Brits exclaims, “Oh my God, it just swallowed it whole. Ratatouille?”

His female companion moans, “It makes me feel so sick.”

She then has to explain to the man that the bird is having a hard time flying because it is still trying to swallow the rat that has formed a lump in the gull’s throat.

The rat’s tail dangles from the gull’s mouth as it works the rodent into its digestive system. Within a minute the gull is comfortable enough with its bulky lunch to fly away.

The tourists utter some shocked expletives and know they have a travel video they will want to share.

