Recent humongous gators: One 700-pounder dies while another has its own Facebook page

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 2:36 p.m

Cell phone footage captured Larry the Alligator lumbering across the road this weekend in a retirement community northwest of Orlando, Florida.

The image has gone viral.

The gator believed to be at least 12 feet long, has a fan following, and even its own Facebook page, according to Fox News.

According to Larry’s Facebook page, the administrator is a Girl Scout from northern Georgia, who says the popular reptile likes to “swim, sunbathe and people watch.”

And Larry isn’t the only behemoth to make the news recently.

Last month, a 700-pounder was found in a ditch in Georgia, and confirmed by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources at 13 feet, 4 inches long, according to a report in USA Today.

The out-sized reptile was found in irrigation ditch on Feb. 18. It didn’t break any records but it still was considered “massive,” according to state officials there.

The alligator was killed because it was in poor health, having weathered some old gunshot wounds, according to USA Today.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter .


842534_web1_vnd-gators1-030719
Courtesy Larry the Alligator/Facebook
Larry the Alligator crosses the road in Florida.
842534_web1_vnd-giantgator-030719
Courtesy of the Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources
This 700-pound alligator was found in a drainage ditch by a farmer in Georgia.
