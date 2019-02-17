Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Report: Former Maine governor Paul LePage spent $22K on Trump hotel stays | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Report: Former Maine governor Paul LePage spent $22K on Trump hotel stays

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Sunday, February 17, 2019 5:40 p.m
764130_web1_AP19037218467766
Then Maine Gov. Paul LePage speaks at a town hall meeting in Yarmouth, Maine.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Documents obtained by a Maine newspaper show the state’s former Republican governor and his staff spent at least $22,000 in public money at a hotel owned by the family of President Trump.

The Portland Press Herald reports Sunday that former Gov. Paul LePage and staff paid for more than 40 rooms at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., over a two-year period. The paper reports documents it obtained show the administration paid from $362 to more than $1,100 a night for rooms at the luxury hotel when in D.C. to meet with Trump or conduct other business.

Former LePage press secretary Julie Rabinowitz says the ex-governor is unlikely to discuss travel receipts because he might be deposed on a federal emoluments lawsuit. LePage was cited in the lawsuit in 2017.

Categories: News | World
