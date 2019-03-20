Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Report: Worker who died at Epcot fell off cherry picker | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Report: Worker who died at Epcot fell off cherry picker

Associated Press
Associated Press | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 8:47 a.m
907763_web1_ptr-Epcot-032119
Pixabay
Mickey Mouse greets visitors to Disney World’s Epcot theme park.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Authorities say a man who died in an industrial accident at Disney World’s Epcot theme park fell from the elevated basket of a cherry picker.

The Orlando Sentinel reports witnesses told investigators that 58-year-old George Grimes was in the elevated basket of the small cherry picker, which he was loading into a pickup truck on March 12.

Orange County Sheriff’s officials said in a report that another witness saw the man “flying through the air” and hitting the ground. The report noted that Grimes wasn’t wearing safety equipment.

Authorities said Grimes worked for Sunbelt Rentals.

An investigation continues.

Categories: News | World
