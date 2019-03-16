Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Rescues, evacuations as floodwaters breach levees in Midwest | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Rescues, evacuations as floodwaters breach levees in Midwest

Associated Press
Associated Press | Saturday, March 16, 2019 3:40 p.m
893278_web1_893278-f172fd20153646748e4b7a347b97394b
AP
Water seeps into the west side of town with sandbags lining the intersection of Ridge Road and Military Avenue in Fremont, Neb., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. The flooding followed days of snow and rain — record-setting, in some places — that swept through the West and Midwest.
893278_web1_893278-6b9435d20db94912853b0fa270abd0b3
AP
Looking southwest towards Waterloo Neb., high waters from the Elkhorn river cover Maple street in the distance Saturday March 16, 2019. The flooding followed days of snow and rain — record-setting, in some places — that swept through the West and Midwest.
893278_web1_893278-88b224983c224c9d8f6f03f8fed4ace0
AP
Dodge street is closed from flood waters on Saturday March 16, 2019 in Omaha Neb. The flooding followed days of snow and rain — record-setting, in some places — that swept through the West and Midwest The elkhorn river bridge is the first bridge.
893278_web1_893278-922eb09fb9fe414a82f67079e55d430a
AP
Horses belonging are boarded in Inglewood, Neb., in Fremont Neb. on Friday, March 15, 2019. The flooding followed days of snow and rain — record-setting, in some places — that swept through the West and Midwest.
893278_web1_893278-47348f7c91b045e5acd821ee1c2d3170
AP
Floodwaters lap close to the front yards of homes on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Freeport, Ill. Rising waters along the Pecatonica and Rock rivers have flooded homes in northern Illinois.
893278_web1_893278-6f8c75a548d042a19b6757540fee501a
AP
Flood waters reach the door of Second Baptist Church on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Freeport, Ill. Rising waters along the Pecatonica and Rock rivers have flooded homes in northern Illinois.

22 minutes ago

OMAHA, Neb. — Authorities were using boats and large vehicles on Saturday to rescue and evacuate residents in parts of the Midwest where a recent deluge of rainwater and snowmelt was sent pouring over frozen ground, overwhelming creeks and rivers, and killing at least one person.

Rescue efforts in eastern Nebraska were hampered by reports of levee breaches and washouts of bridges and roads, including part of Nebraska Highway 92, leading in and out of southwest Omaha. Authorities confirmed that a bridge on that highway that crosses the Elkhorn River had been washed out Saturday. In Freemont, west of Omaha, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory evacuation for some residents after floodwaters broke through a levee along the Platte River. And in Mills County, Iowa, authorities ordered people in some rural areas to evacuate after the Missouri River overtopped levees.

The flooding followed days of snow and rain — record-setting, in some places — that swept through the West and Midwest. The deluge pushed some waterways to record levels in Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota. The flooding was the worst in nearly a decade in places.

The family of farmer James Wilke, 50, of Columbus, Nebraska, said he was killed Thursday when a bridge collapsed as he was using his tractor to try to reach stranded motorists on Thursday. His body was found downstream, his cousin Paul Wilke told the Columbus Telegram. Gass Haney Funeral Home confirmed James Wilke’s death.

At least two other people were missing in floodwaters in Nebraska. Officials said a Norfolk man was seen on top of his flooded car late Thursday before being swept away in the water and another man was swept away by waters when a dam collapsed on the Niobrara River.

Officials in Sarpy County, south of Omaha, said Saturday that power may be shut off to communities along the Missouri, Platte and Elkhorn rivers for safety reasons. They warned those who choose to ignore calls to evacuate that rescues would be attempted only during daylight hours. Some cities and towns, such as North Bend on the banks of the Platte River, were submerged. Others, such as Waterloo and Freemont, were surrounded by floodwaters, stranding residents in virtual islands with no access in or out.

Farther east, the Mississippi River saw moderate flooding in Illinois from Rock Island south to Gladstone. Meteorologist Brian Pierce with the National Weather Service’s Quad Cities office in Davenport, Iowa, said flooding on the Mississippi could get worse a few weeks as more snow melts in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“What we’re having now is the dress rehearsal for the main event that’s going to happen in early April,” he said of the flooding on the Mississippi.

Rising waters along the Pecatonica and Rock rivers flooded some homes in the northern Illinois cities of Freeport, Rockford and Machesney Park. The National Weather Service said record crests were possible along the rivers, with water levels forecast to continue to rise over the next several days and remain above flood stage through most of the weekend.

———

Associated Press reporter Caryn Rousseau contributed from Chicago.

Categories: News | World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.