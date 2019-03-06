Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Rio Carnival winner paid tribute to slain councilwoman | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Rio Carnival winner paid tribute to slain councilwoman

Associated Press | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 8:04 p.m
A flag shows the image of the slain councilwoman Marielle Franco during the performance Tuesday of the Mangueira samba school during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Monica Benicio, widow of slain councilwoman Marielle Franco, raises her fist as she parades Tuesday during the perform of the Mangueira samba school during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO — The Brazilian samba school that paid tribute to a slain city councilwoman has won this year’s Carnival parade contest in Rio de Janeiro.

The title announced Wednesday went to Mangueira, which is one of the oldest and most traditional samba schools.

The group’s theme was Brazil’s unsung heroes, including councilwoman Marielle Franco, who was shot to death a year ago. Her killing set off a wave of demonstrations, but police are yet to name suspects.

Several flags with Franco’s face in Mangueira’s colors of green and pink appeared in its parade early Tuesday and also on Wednesday as the Carnival jury announced the winner.

Progressives hail the black, shantytown-born politician for activism for the LGBT community, while supporters of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro often reject her as a symbol.

