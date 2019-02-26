Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Search continues for body at Texas plane crash site | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Search continues for body at Texas plane crash site

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 12:11 p.m
804295_web1_804295-ec687d1bfb3e45caa0e9d75f03463c52
AP
Local and federal officials gather at a staging area during the investigation of a plane crash in Trinity Bay in Anahuac, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
804295_web1_804295-2eda28462ad14bdb8d17b8d4d3a80a83
AP
This image taken from video provided by KRIV FOX 26 shows the scene of a cargo plane crash on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 in Trinity Bay, just north of Galveston Bay and the Gulf of Mexico in Texas.

About an hour ago

ANAHUAC, Texas — Authorities have been searching a bay off southeast Texas for clues about what caused a cargo plane carrying Amazon packages to nose-dive into the shallow water.

All three men on board were killed Saturday when the Houston-bound Boeing 767 crashed in Trinity Bay, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of the city.

Two bodies were recovered over the weekend, but crews were still looking for the third on Tuesday.

The plane was being operated by Atlas Air for Amazon when it crashed and disintegrated on impact.

Crews have been using airboats and helicopters to circle the crash scene, where white chunks of fuselage could be seen above long grass. A north wind has also helped searchers by exposing more of the large debris field.

Categories: News | World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.