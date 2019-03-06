Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Searches find no more deaths in Alabama; toll stands at 23 | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Searches find no more deaths in Alabama; toll stands at 23

Associated Press
Associated Press | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 12:38 p.m
842617_web1_842617-d4ccc838a4f64e3983652a573222e130
AP
Tim Walters starts up equipment to clear debris while helping home owners whose house was destroyed by a tornado in Beauregard, Ala., Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
842617_web1_842617-f24a46975b0145be81a67aa3bc063ae9
AP
Brandon Cummings clears downed trees with a chainsaw while helping home owners whose home was destroyed by a tornado in Beauregard, Ala., Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
842617_web1_842617-5a744f2d19e447baac6845af8bbfe926
AP
Brandon Cummings clears downed trees with a chainsaw while helping home owners whose home was destroyed by a tornado in Beauregard, Ala., Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
842617_web1_842617-fdfeca1f330a45a5bce1cd3bac046e0d
AP
Kayla Causey sifts through the debris while helping her mother retrieve personal items after a tornado destroyed her home in Beauregard, Ala., Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

About an hour ago

BEAUREGARD, Ala. — All those listed as missing have been found and searches ended with no additional bodies discovered among the shattered homes, splintered pines and broken lives devastated by a tornado in rural Alabama, leaving the death toll at 23, authorities said Wednesday.

“We are still in standby mode on the outside chance they find somebody else, which is not likely,” Lee County Coroner Bill Harris told a news conference.

Law enforcement officials had accounted for the final seven people on their list of those reported missing after the Sunday storm, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said. All of them were alive.

“The situation will now move, as it should, to a recovery,” Jones said.

A violent storm system that spawned tornadoes across the Southeast on Sunday stuck hardest in Alabama, where a powerful EF4 tornado carved a path nearly a mile wide through the small community of Beauregard. The 23 who died included a 6-year-old boy and a couple in their 80s.

Pope Francis sent condolences Wednesday to tornado victims, while President Donald Trump said he will visit Friday to see the damage.

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 34 tornadoes hit Alabama, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina on Sunday.

The monstrous twister that smashed Beauregard with winds of 170 mph was the deadliest U.S. tornado in nearly six years. It crossed the Chattahoochee River into western Georgia and inflicted more damage along a path stretching roughly 70 miles.

Meanwhile, Alabama and several other southern states will be under threat of more severe storms — including the risk of some tornadoes — with a new system that’s arriving in the South this weekend, forecasters said.

A vast part of the region from Texas to Georgia will be under threat of severe weather Saturday, the national Storm Prediction Center warned. The area at risk of storms is home to 41 million people and includes major cities such as Dallas, New Orleans and Atlanta.

At the Vatican, Pope Francis said he was praying for the dead and injured, saying he is spiritually close to all those who are suffering and grieving.

Francis sent a telegram of condolences Wednesday to the bishop of Mobile, Alabama, the Most Rev. Thomas Rodi, saying he was saddened to learn of the “tragic loss of life and injuries.” Francis prayed for peace and strength for the survivors, and that God “may grant eternal rest to the dead, especially the children, and healing and consolation to the injured and those who grieve.”

The Beauregard tornado was the deadliest to hit the U.S. since May 2013, when an EF5 twister killed 24 people in Moore, Okla.

Categories: News | World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.