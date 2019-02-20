‘Snow, Hey Oh’: School principals croon cold-weather announcements

By the time late February rolls around, the drudgery of snow days is enough to spark creativity by even the most jaded school superintendents.

Wednesday morning’s snowfall forced hundreds of Western Pennsylvania schools to cancel classes, from Jeannette to Ambridge, Greensburg Salem to Laurel Highlands.

The National Weather Service office in Moon said some of the highest snow accumulation totals for the Pittsburgh region were reported in Laughlintown (5.3 inches), New Kensington (5 inches) and Lawrenceville (4.5) inches.

Below is a list of the higher snowfall reports so far. For a complete list, check out this link: https://t.co/yStymPHgF7 THANKS TO ALL THOSE WHO SUBMITTED REPORTS! pic.twitter.com/n0tWmQjuBt — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) February 20, 2019

During the recent polar vortex (Jan. 29-31), some superintendents decided to sing their school closing announcements.

Dr. Rydell Harrison, superintendent of Watertown Public Schools in Connecticut, adapted the Journey rock anthem “Don’t Stop Believin’” for his announcement.

Matt Wandrie, superintendent of Lapeer Community Schools in Michigan, changed the lyrics to Bob Dylan’s song “Make You Feel My Love.”

Francis Scruci, superintendent of Bowling Green City Schools in Ohio, recruited some students to help with his announcement.

