Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
So cute! Berlin zoo shows off new polar bear cub | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

So cute! Berlin zoo shows off new polar bear cub

Associated Press
Associated Press | Friday, March 15, 2019 8:14 a.m
886634_web1_886634-f1246563d0974c58a8b35e8b22868847
AP
A female polar bear baby was introduced for the first time at the Tierpark zoo in Berlin, Friday, March 15, 2019. The still unnamed bear, born Dec. 1, 2018, was enjoying time with its mother, Tonja.
886634_web1_886634-825154ecb85f45d3aa1e83e0039888db
AP
A female polar bear baby was introduced for the first time at the Tierpark zoo in Berlin, Friday, March 15, 2019. The still unnamed bear, born Dec. 1, 2018, was enjoying time with its mother, Tonja.
886634_web1_886634-b2cd66fdb2d4420882161d450cd0792c
AP
A female polar bear baby was introduced for the first time at the Tierpark zoo in Berlin, Friday, March 15, 2019. The still unnamed bear, born Dec. 1, 2018, was enjoying time with its mother, Tonja.
886634_web1_886634-afcbf5fb911e4b8e812968a76ccf5d95
AP
A female polar bear baby was introduced for the first time at the Tierpark zoo in Berlin, Friday, March 15, 2019. The still unnamed bear, born Dec. 1, 2018, was enjoying time with its mother, Tonja.
886634_web1_886634-dabd7e5e989c49c2b9406d35aba2de84
AP
A female polar bear baby was introduced for the first time at the Tierpark zoo in Berlin, Friday, March 15, 2019. The still unnamed bear, born Dec. 1, 2018, was enjoying time with its mother, Tonja.
886634_web1_886634-6176a944f927481698fe8ddf2a630cd0
AP
A female polar bear baby was introduced for the first time at the Tierpark zoo in Berlin, Friday, March 15, 2019. The still unnamed bear, born Dec. 1, 2018, was enjoying time with its mother, Tonja.

About an hour ago

BERLIN — The Berlin Tierpark zoo is showing off its new polar bear cub, a 3-month-old with a cuteness and playfulness that could make her the German capital’s next animal celebrity.

The bear, who hasn’t been named, was born Dec. 1 and the zoo says she’s developing well.

She was allowed to venture out of her indoor cage for the first time Friday, and enjoyed romping around with her mother Tonja and swimming in the enclosure’s chilly pond.

The zoo says the cub will be now be allowed out daily for all to see.

The Tierpark has the same management as Berlin’s other zoo, which was home to celebrity polar bear, Knut, whose fame landed him a Vanity Fair cover. He died prematurely from illness in 2011 at age 4.

Categories: News | Top Stories | World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.