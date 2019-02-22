Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Southwest hit by computer outage, adding to its problems | TribLIVE.com
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with soliciting prostitution in Florida
Travel

Southwest hit by computer outage, adding to its problems

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Friday, February 22, 2019 1:07 p.m
788408_web1_Earns_Southwest_Airlines_42751.jpg-6e918
A Friday morning computer outage, as well as winter weather, grounded Southwest flights around the country for nearly an hour.

About an hour ago

DALLAS — Hundreds of Southwest Airlines flights have been delayed as the carrier deals with winter weather and a computer outage.

The outage occurred early Friday and grounded Southwest flights around the country for nearly an hour.

A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration says Southwest had a problem with a system that transmits flight plans to the FAA.

By midmorning Central time, about 600 Southwest flights had been delayed, 15 percent of Southwest’s schedule and far more than any other U.S. carrier, according to FlightAware.

As of Friday afternoon, Pittsburgh flights were not affected by the Southwest delays.

The airline says some of the delays are because of winter weather.

The outage and winter weather come as Southwest reports a higher than normal number of planes taken out of service for maintenance. That’s causing tension between the airline and the aircraft mechanics’ union.

Categories: News | World | Travel
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.