Statue of Liberty climber gets 5 years’ probation | TribLIVE.com
Rosfeld trial opens with defense arguing former cop responded to perceived threat
U.S./World

Statue of Liberty climber gets 5 years’ probation

Associated Press
Associated Press | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 11:17 a.m
Therese Okoumou poses for pictures and rallies with supporters before her sentencing in New York, Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
AP
Therese Okoumou poses for pictures and rallies with supporters before her sentencing in New York, Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
AP
Therese Okoumou poses for pictures and rallies with supporters before her sentencing in New York, Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
AP
Therese Okoumou, center, walks with supporters to her sentencing in New York, Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
AP
Therese Okoumou poses for pictures and rallies with supporters before her sentencing in New York, Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

NEW YORK — A woman who climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty last July 4 to protest the separation of families at the Mexican border has been sentenced to five years’ probation and 200 hours of community service.

Therese Okoumou entered the Manhattan federal courthouse on Tuesday with clear tape all over her face and a headband across her forehead scrawled with the phrase “I care!”

She removed the tape at the judge’s insistence before her sentencing on charges of trespassing, interference with an agency’s function and disorderly conduct.

The nearly four-hour demonstration forced an evacuation of 4,330 people from the statue grounds on one of its busiest days of the year.

