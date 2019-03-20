Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Stranded seafaring raccoon rescued by police, wildlife officials | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Stranded seafaring raccoon rescued by police, wildlife officials

The Bradenton Herald (Tns)
The Bradenton Herald (Tns) | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 6:56 p.m
910755_web1_gtr-tns-flaRaccoon-032119
Sarasota Police Department/TNS
A stranded raccoon was rescued in a coordinated operation by the Sarasota (Fla.) Police Department, marine research organization Mote Marine, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and Longboat Key Police Department.

24 minutes ago

BRADENTON, Fla. — A seafaring Florida raccoon found itself in a predicament Wednesday.

The plucky little land mammal became stranded on a channel marker in Sarasota waters, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

The department’s marine patrol unit received a request for help from Mote Marine Lab workers who noticed the stranded raccoon about 12:15 p.m. while aiding an injured turtle.

The marine patrol coordinated a rescue effort with Mote Marine, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and Longboat Key Police Department.

The raccoon was scooped off of its perch by a state wildlife official with a fishing net, a video of the dramatic rescue shows.

Then, it jumped ship and had to be re-rescued from the water.

The raccoon was eventually contained in a cooler and released on land.

