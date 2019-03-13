Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Sudan cancels flogging of 9 women arrested in protests
U.S./World

Sudan cancels flogging of 9 women arrested in protests

Associated Press
Associated Press | Wednesday, March 13, 2019
AP
In this Jan. 13, 2019 file photo, anti-government protesters rally in Khartoum, Sudan.

CAIRO — A Sudanese opposition group says an appeals court has overturned a sentence of flogging and imprisonment against nine women who took part in anti-government protests.

The Democratic Lawyers Alliance says Wednesday the court ordered their release the previous day.

The women were arrested Saturday and an emergency court in the capital, Khartoum, sentenced them to a month in prison and 20 lashes each.

The court later waived the flogging amid pressure from families of the women, who rallied outside the courthouse on Saturday.

The alliance is part of an umbrella organization that has spearheaded three months of protests across Sudan demanding the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir.

The emergency courts were set up to investigate violations under the state of emergency imposed by al-Bashir last month.

