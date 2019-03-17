Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Tanker truck catches fire, triggers explosions in South Los Angeles, injuring 2 people | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Tanker truck catches fire, triggers explosions in South Los Angeles, injuring 2 people

Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times | Sunday, March 17, 2019 7:30 p.m
896362_web1_laexplosion1
AP
Firefighters douse a fire, which sent up a huge plume of smoke in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Authorities say a 9,000-gallon tanker leaking gasoline caught fire and caused an explosion that injured two people in South Los Angeles. The fire department says the blast Sunday morning reverberated through storm drains and sent manhole covers into the air.
896362_web1_laexplosion2
AP
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire after an explosion in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Authorities said multiple people were hurt in the explosion following reports of an underground gas leak in South Los Angeles.

About an hour ago

LOS ANGELES — A 9,000-gallon tanker truck leaking gasoline caught fire and triggered multiple explosions Sunday in South Los Angeles early, igniting surrounding structures and sending a huge column of black smoke into the air, authorities said.

Fire officials arrived at the scene on West Slauson Avenue about 7:45 a.m. to find the truck and surrounding area fully engulfed, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.

The explosions occurred with such force that they broke a large manhole cover in half just east of Brentwood Street and Slauson and set a nearby home on fire, officials said. Much of the damage was confined to the home and an adjacent parking lot surrounded by corrugated metal.

Two people were injured in the blast, one of them seriously, officials said. Both were taken to a hospital, where they remained hours after the incident.

The truck’s smoldering gas tank lay on its side in the parking lot with one end blown open. More than an hour after the explosion, firefighters were still clambering on the roof of the charred home nearby.

Felipe Cuevas, 30, lives just a few hundred yards away.

“My sister was getting home from work about 8 a.m. when she smelled gas in the air,” Cuevas said. “She reported it to the gas company. The gas company told her it would be there as soon as possible. As soon as she walked back into the house, there was a loud … boom, followed by six or seven more booms separated by about five minutes.”

Cuevas looked out at the neighborhood.

“Man, it was scary — look!” he said, showing his arms still covered in goose bumps. “I pulled out the garden hose, I started drenching our roof and my neighbors’ roofs with water. I still didn’t know what was going on. Then firefighters said, ‘You have to leave.’ “

Joseph Casillas, 32, and his family also live nearby.

“There was a big explosion — we thought it was an earthquake,” Casillas said. “There was a fireball and a tornado of fire. It was very hectic in the streets of our neighborhood.”

Customers of Puro Texcoco, a Mexican restaurant nearby, quickly fled, abandoning their half-eaten tacos and breakfast burritos.

Francisco Pilla, 33, works at the restaurant and was among those who ran.

“I heard an explosion, then I started running and I looked back and there was a little river of gasoline running along the curb and into the storm drain in front of the restaurant,” Pilla told The Times in Spanish.

The stench of gas saturated the air, Pilla recalled. He heard explosions, and as he looked back toward the restaurant, he saw the gas running into the storm drain ignite.

“It’s a little river of fire,” Pilla said.

Dozens of firefighters battled the blaze. It took at least 90 minutes to extinguish the fire, officials said.

The explosion created a huge plume of black smoke that several jetliners cut through during their approach to Los Angeles International Airport, but it did not affect airport operations, officials said.

Times staff photographer Genaro Molina contributed to this report.

Categories: News | World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.