Target shopper accused of downing 6 pack in dressing room before shoplifting

A woman’s shoplifting charge goes beyond the merchandise she tried to carry out of the store.

Elysia Johnson, 21, allegedly went to a Target in Lathrop, Calif., on Saturday afternoon and placed merchandise in her hand basket and cart while walking through the store, reports The Sacramento Bee. One of the items she selected was a six pack of Stella Artois pilsner.

Johnson spent the next hour in the store dressing room drinking all six beers, according to a Lathrop police Facebook post.

Johnson then left the dressing room and tried to walk out of the store with more than $200 in merchandise, police said.

She was stopped before she could leave and was arrested.

Johnson had outstanding warrants and is facing charges of shoplifting, petty theft, battery and resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer, The Sacramento Bee reports.

