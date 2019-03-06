Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Teacher wins $10K for reading fine print in insurance policy | TribLIVE.com
Teacher wins $10K for reading fine print in insurance policy

Associated Press
Associated Press | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 11:39 a.m
Squaremouth
Florida travel insurance company Squaremouth has awarded a Georgia high school teacher $10,000 for reading the fine print in a policy she recently purchased.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida travel insurance company has awarded a Georgia high school teacher $10,000 for reading the fine print in a policy she recently purchased.

A Squaremouth statement says Donelan Andrews claimed the prize 23 hours after the contest began.

The St. Petersburg-based company says it launched the secret contest Feb. 11. Buried in the fine print was a promise of $10,000 for the first person to send an email to a specific address.

Besides the $10,000 for Andrews, Squaremouth says it’s giving another $10,000 to a children’s literacy charity, plus $5,000 each to the two schools where Andrews teaches consumer economics.

Andrews says she applied for retirement a week before winning the contest. The prize will fund a trip to Scotland with her husband to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary.

