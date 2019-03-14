Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Teenage climate activist nominated for Nobel Peace Prize | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Teenage climate activist nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Associated Press
Associated Press | Thursday, March 14, 2019 11:30 a.m
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg gestures as she attends a protest rally in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, March 1, 2019.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Three Norwegian lawmakers have nominated Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg, who has become a prominent voice in campaigns against climate change, for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Freddy Andre Oevstegaard and two other members of the Socialist Left Party said they believe “the massive movement Greta has set in motion is a very important peace contribution.”

Thunberg, 16, has encouraged students to skip school to join protests demanding faster action on climate change, a movement that has spread beyond Sweden to other European nations.

Oevstegaard told the VG newspaper Wednesday that “climate threats are perhaps one of the most important contributions to war and conflict.”

Any national lawmaker can nominate somebody for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee doesn’t publicly comment on nominations, which for 2019 had to be submitted by Feb. 1.

