Tennessee police officer killed by hit-and-run driver

CHATTANOOGA — Tennessee officials say an officer who graduated from the police academy last month has been killed by a hit-and-run driver while checking on a hazard in a roadway.

A statement from the Chattanooga Police Department says 38-year-old Nicholas Galinger was struck Saturday night while on a call with his field training officer. He was outside the patrol vehicle when a passing SUV hit him. Police say they are searching for the driver of a 2017 or 2018 Honda CRV.

This is CPD Ofc. Nicholas Galinger. Nicholas was killed last night by a hit & run driver on Hamill Rd, Hixson. Suspect vehicle description: 2017/18 Honda CRV w/ front end damage. Please help us – call 911 or (423) 698-2525, or submit tip in Chattanooga PD mobile app w/ any info. pic.twitter.com/AJhx5OKuzi — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) February 24, 2019

Police say Galinger was taken to a hospital, but died from his injuries.

Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy says the community “lost not just an officer. We lost a son, a father, a friend, and a protector.”

CONFIRMED: According to a spokesperson, Chattanooga police have located a vehicle matching the description of the White Honda CRV that was released in connection to the hit and run death of Nicholas Galinger. No details if the driver is in the home. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/Lz4vINales — Brian Didlake WRCB (@BrianDWRCB) February 24, 2019

Anyone with information on the driver or vehicle is urged to call police.