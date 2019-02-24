Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Tennessee police officer killed by hit-and-run driver | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Tennessee police officer killed by hit-and-run driver

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Sunday, February 24, 2019 5:29 p.m
Cars drive past a manhole cover overflowing with water in the 2900 block of Hamill Road Sunday, February 24, 2019 in Hixson, Tennessee. A Chattanooga Police Officer, Nicholas Galinger, was struck by what is described as a 2017/2018 Honda CRV with front end damage late Saturday night when he was out of his field training officer’s vehicle inspecting the manhole cover. Galinger succumbed to his injuries.

CHATTANOOGA — Tennessee officials say an officer who graduated from the police academy last month has been killed by a hit-and-run driver while checking on a hazard in a roadway.

A statement from the Chattanooga Police Department says 38-year-old Nicholas Galinger was struck Saturday night while on a call with his field training officer. He was outside the patrol vehicle when a passing SUV hit him. Police say they are searching for the driver of a 2017 or 2018 Honda CRV.

Police say Galinger was taken to a hospital, but died from his injuries.

Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy says the community “lost not just an officer. We lost a son, a father, a friend, and a protector.”

Anyone with information on the driver or vehicle is urged to call police.

